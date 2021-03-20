Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market is valued approximately at USD 3.19 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Plasticizers are the chemicals complemented to polymer to soften the tough and fragile plastic to flexible and soft material thus, enhancing the toughness of material. But the use of plasticizer is being declined owing to human health risks and environmental concern regarding the toxic substances thereby, the usage of non-phthalate plasticizer is increased as they are environmentally-friendly plasticizers. The non-phthalate plasticizer are primarily used for delicate applications such as food contact, medical and toys and the things which require close human contact majorly childcare applications. Increasing construction activities worldwide, surging government regulation on banning the use of traditional plasticizer, growing awareness about environmental protection, along with rising utilization in flooring & wall covering are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018. Moreover, surging development of non-phthalate plasticizers with better characteristics and toxicology profiles along with increasing application in electronic industries are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, high cost of non-phthalate plasticizers compared to traditional plasticizers is the major factor limiting the growth of global non-phthalate plasticizer market during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth of construction industry and rising electronic industry in the region. For instance, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) collected in construction development sector (housing, townships, construction development projects and built up infrastructure) from April 2000 to December 2018 raised USD 24.91 billion, as per the survey of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in India. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Perstorp Group

Exxonmobil Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

UPC Technology Corporation

Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

OXEA GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Adipates

Trimellitates

Epoxies

Benzoates

Others

By Application:

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Wire & Cable

Coated Fabric

Consumer Goods

Film & Sheet

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

