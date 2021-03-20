Global Marine Coatings Market Size study, by Resin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Marine Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 3.46 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Marine coating is a type of protective coatings which is mainly utilized in the marine environment in order to protect the tankers, ships, vessels and other material from fresh water or saline water. A marine coating is applied owing to its specific functional properties such as it provides protection against corrosion, fouling and slimes; thereby increasing the durability of the marine vessels and offshore structures. Increasing shipbuilding activities and projects, reduction in fuel consumption and rise in consumer preference for eco-friendly products are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, As of October 2017, UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) estimated that the world seaborne trade would rise by 2.8% in 2017 compared to an increase of 2.6% in 2016. Also, according to International Marine Organization (IMO), around $60 billion in fuel, 384 million tons reduction in CO2 and 3.6 million tons in SOx emissions can likely be prevented by using antifouling marine coatings thereby, accelerating the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand from oil & gas industries along with advancement in marine coating technologies are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, fluctuations in raw material prices is the prime factor restraining the growth of global marine coatings market during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Marine Coatings Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the wide presence of shipbuilding industries as well as increasing freight demands from e-commerce giants across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Akzo Nobel NV

Sherwin-Williams

Hempel A/S

Jotun Group

Chugoku Marine Paints

Nippon Paint

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF Coatings

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin:

Epoxy

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Others

By Product Type:

Anti-Corrosion Marine Coatings

Antifouling Coatings

Others

By Application

Cargo Ships

Passenger Ships

Boats

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Marine Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

