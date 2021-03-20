Global Barrier Resins Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Barrier Resins Market is valued approximately at USD 2.25 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.72% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Barrier resins are the type of plastics which are mainly used for packaging that counteract gas (oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen), vapor (water or solvent), or liquid saturation. Commercial polymers such as polyolefins, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene and nylons are also utilized for packaging, but their barrier attributes are substantially inferior to those of the barrier resins. Rise in pharmaceutical packaging industry in emerging economies, increased shelf life of packaged food products, intensifying urbanization and changing patterns of lifestyle to strengthen the demand for packaged food are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, globally, it is estimated that the packaged food industry has a total market value of USD 2.47 trillion in 2016 that is expected to rise USD 2.6 trillion by 2019, as per the Statista Research Department. Similarly, as per the source, the total market value of packaged food industry in the United States was USD 377.5 billion in 2017, an increase from USD 354.5 billion in 2013. Moreover, the advent of newer materials for barrier resins such as LDPE, HDPE, and LLDPE, coupled with growing consumer awareness about food safety is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, stringent regulatory standards and increasing packaging cost are the few factors responsible for the hampering the growth of global barrier resins market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Barrier Resins Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, along with rapid urbanization & industrialization in developing economies such as India and China. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the growing awareness towards food safety, favorable economic growth, rising disposable income, and improving standard of living among people is the factor strengthening the demand for barrier resins in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Invista

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Solvay

Teijin Limited

The DOW Chemical Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Bio-Based Barrier Resins

Synthetic Barrier Resins

By Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Barrier Resins Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

