Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market Size study, by Application Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market is valued approximately at USD 833.64 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. 1,6 hexanediol is a colorless crystalline solid with excessive affinity on water. 1,6-hexanediol is a multi-characteristic material which is mainly utilized in polyurethanes, acrylates, polyester resins, coatings and among others. The production of 1,6 hexanediol is increased with the end-use industries, as they adapt1,6 hexanediol to suit the safety standards of the final product. High demand for 1,6-hexanediol in the polyurethanes application, new technological advancements and development of bio-based raw materials and growing demand from the wind energy sector are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, globally, the demand for polyurethanes was around 17 million tons in 2016, and this figure is expected to grow to almost 21 million tons by 2021, as per the in-house research. Moreover, growing automotive industry, along with surging R&D investment and capacity expansion is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, volatility in raw material prices and availability of substitutes such as butendiol and pentanediol are the few factors responsible for the hampering the growth of global 1,6-Hexanediol market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global 1,6-Hexanediol Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for PU, coatings, and adhesives in automobile applications and wide presence of major market players such as ASF SE (Germany), and Perstorp AB (Sweden) in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increase in the production of polyurethane and coatings due to an increase in construction activities and surging investments in new infrastructure developments and new housing projects is expected to drive the adoption of 1,6-Hexanediol in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co. Ltd

Lanxess

Linshui Nanming Chemical Co., Ltd

Perstorp Holding AB

UBE Industries, Ltd

Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Prasol Chemical pvt. Ltd

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Polyurethanes

Coatings

Acrylates

Adhesives

Polyester Resin

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. 1,6-Hexanediol Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. 1,6-Hexanediol Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market Dynamics

3.1. 1,6-Hexanediol Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market by Application, Performance- Potential Analysis

5.3. Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. 1,6-Hexanediol Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Polyurethanes

5.4.2. Coatings

5.4.3. Acrylates

5.4.4. Adhesives

5.4.5. Polyester Resin

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. 1,6-Hexanediol Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.2.1. U.S. 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

6.2.2. Canada 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.3. Europe 1,6-Hexanediol Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.3.2. Germany 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.3.3. Rest of Europe 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific 1,6-Hexanediol Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.4.2. India 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.4.3. Japan 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.5. Latin America 1,6-Hexanediol Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.5.2. Mexico 1,6-Hexanediol Market

6.6. Rest of The World 1,6-Hexanediol Market

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. BASF SE

7.2.1.1. Key Information

7.2.1.2. Overview

7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

7.2.1.4. Product Summary

7.2.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2.2. Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co. Ltd

7.2.3. Lanxess

7.2.4. Linshui Nanming Chemical Co., Ltd

7.2.5. Perstorp Holding AB

7.2.6. UBE Industries, Ltd

7.2.7. Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

7.2.8. Prasol Chemical pvt. Ltd

7.2.9. Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

7.2.10. Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co., Ltd

Chapter 8. Research Process

8.1. Research Process

8.1.1. Data Mining

8.1.2. Analysis

8.1.3. Market Estimation

8.1.4. Validation

8.1.5. Publishing

8.2. Research Attributes

8.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL 1,6 HEXANEDIOL MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL 1,6 HEXANEDIOL MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL 1,6 HEXANEDIOL MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL 1,6 HEXANEDIOL MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL 1,6 HEXANEDIOL MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. 1,6 HEXANEDIOLGLOBAL 1,6 HEXANEDIOL MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL 1,6 HEXANEDIOL MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL 1,6 HEXANEDIOL MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL 1,6 HEXANEDIOL MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL 1,6 HEXANEDIOL MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

….. continued

