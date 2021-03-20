Global Laminating Adhesives Market Size study, by Resin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Laminating Adhesives Market is valued approximately at USD 2.55 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026 The Laminating adhesive finds its application in several domestic and industrial purposes. This is precisely manufactured to fix or attach two different surfaces together in an alignment. The chemical compositions of laminating adhesives primarily consist of polyvinyl acetate, polyurethanes, epoxy, ethylene vinyl acetate and styrenic block. The Laminating adhesives market is primarily driven owing to surging demand for consumer-friendly packaging, surging demand of packaged food & beverages along with escalating trend of water-based & solvent less adhesives. Moreover, the surging manufacturing and production of vehicles is creating lucrative opportunity for the growth and development of lamination adhesives market as they are increasingly used in the interior designing of the automotive vehicles. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles was on the surging trend across the globe. For instance, according to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the production combining both passenger cars and commercial vehicles accounted for 29,015,434 in 2017 as compared to 28,118,794 in 2016. However, performance limitation of water-based adhesives is acting as a major restraining factor for the development and adoption of lamination adhesives market on the global scenario.

The regional analysis of global Laminating Adhesives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging demand of consumer-friendly packaging and escalating adoption of packaged food & beverages in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to the surging production and manufacturing sector which include rise in production of both passenger and commercial vehicles in countries of India and China which would create lucrative growth opportunities for Laminating Adhesives in the North-American region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

3M

Dowdupont Inc

Ashland Inc

Arkema S.A.

DIC Corporation

Coim Group

Vimasco Corporation

Flint Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin:

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

By Technology:

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Others

By End Use:

Packaging

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Laminating Adhesives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Laminating Adhesives Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Laminating Adhesives Market, by Packaging Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Laminating Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Laminating Adhesives Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Laminating Adhesives Market Dynamics

3.1. Laminating Adhesives Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Laminating Adhesives Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Laminating Adhesives Market, by Packaging Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Packaging Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Packaging Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Laminating Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Mesa

5.4.2. Flip Chip

5.4.3. Vertical

Chapter 6. Global Laminating Adhesives Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Laminating Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Automotive

6.4.2. General Lighting

6.4.3. Backlighting

6.4.4. Flash Lighting

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Laminating Adhesives Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Laminating Adhesives Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Laminating Adhesives Market

7.2.1. U.S. Laminating Adhesives Market

7.2.1.1. Packaging Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Laminating Adhesives Market

7.3. Europe Laminating Adhesives Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Laminating Adhesives Market

7.3.2. Rest of Europe Laminating Adhesives Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Laminating Adhesives Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Laminating Adhesives Market

7.4.2. India Laminating Adhesives Market

7.4.3. Japan Laminating Adhesives Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Laminating Adhesives Market

7.5. Latin America Laminating Adhesives Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Laminating Adhesives Market

7.5.2. Mexico Laminating Adhesives Market

7.6. Rest of The World Laminating Adhesives Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Henkel AG & Co KGaA

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. H.B. Fuller Company

8.2.3. 3M

8.2.4. Dowdupont Inc

8.2.5. Ashland Inc

8.2.6. Arkema S.A.

8.2.7. DIC Corporation

8.2.8. Coim Group

8.2.9. Vimasco Corporation

8.2.10. Flint Group

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT DESIGN 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. U.S. LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. CANADA LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA LAMINATING ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

