Global Electronics Adhesives Market Size study, by Form Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The Electronics Adhesives are used for the protection of circuit and various electronic assembly applications like wire tracking, bonding components and encapsulating electronic components. These adhesives act as a binder between two surfaces and resists their separations, that can be used as coatings to protect the circuit board from corrosion, moisture and temperature fluctuations. The increasing demand from automotive electronics sector and rising demand of electronics sector globally has driven the growth of Electronics Adhesives market. Factors such as rising population and growing demand for electrical & electronics devices both in developed and developing economies would lucrative the demand of the market. The increasing requirements of adhesives for bonding various assemblies and rising demand for adhesives from printed circuit boards (PCBs) will drive the market growth. The growing demand for electronic adhesives by wide range of end-use applications will boost the growth of global Electronics Adhesives market over the forecast period. However, the stringent regulations pertaining to high VOC contents in adhesive and unstable raw material prices are some of the restraining factors in the market.

ALSO READ :https://marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/2020/06/18/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-sodium-starch-glycolate-market-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2022-5/

The regional analysis of global Electronics Adhesives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, rising demand for electronic adhesives by wide range of end-use applications would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electronics Adhesives Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M company

Alent PLC

BASF SE

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Kyocera Chemical Company

Lord Corporation

Masterbond

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :https://vjbxuq.prnews.io/173647-Turbine-Control-System-Market-Size-Status-Revenue-Growth-Rate-and-Segmentation-to-2023.html

By Form:

Liquid

Paste

Solid

By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Acrylics

Silicones

Polyurethane

Others

By Type:

Non-conductive

Electrically Conductive

Thermally Conductive

Ultra-Violet Curing

By Application:

Printing Circuit Board

Semiconductor & IC

Potting and Encapsulation

Conformal Coatings

Others

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894501/0/en/Oilfield-Services-Market-is-Grow-at-CAGR-of-4-01-by-Forecast-to-2023-Assets-to-MRFR.html

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Electronics Adhesives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Electronic Adhesives Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Electronic Adhesives Market, by Form, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Electronic Adhesives Market, by Resin Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Electronic Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Electronic Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Dynamics

3.1. Electronic Adhesives Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Form

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Form Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Electronic Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Liquid

5.4.2. Paste

5.4.3. Solid

Chapter 6. Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Resin Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Resin Type Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Electronic Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Epoxy

6.4.2. Acrylics

6.4.3. Silicones

6.4.4. Polyurethane

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Type Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Electronic Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Non-conductive

7.4.2. Electrically Conductive

7.4.3. Thermally Conductive

7.4.4. Ultra-Violet Curing

Chapter 8. Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Electronic Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Printing Circuit Board

8.4.2. Semiconductor & IC

8.4.3. Potting and Encapsulation

8.4.4. Conformal Coatings

8.4.5. Others

Chapter 9. Global Electronic Adhesives Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Electronic Adhesives Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Electronic Adhesives Market

9.2.1. U.S. Electronic Adhesives Market

9.2.1.1. Form breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Resin Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Electronic Adhesives Market

9.3. Europe Electronic Adhesives Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Electronic Adhesives Market

9.3.2. Germany Electronic Adhesives Market

9.3.3. Rest of Europe Electronic Adhesives Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Electronic Adhesives Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Electronic Adhesives Market

9.4.2. India Electronic Adhesives Market

9.4.3. Japan Electronic Adhesives Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Electronic Adhesives Market

9.5. Latin America Electronic Adhesives Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Electronic Adhesives Market

9.5.2. Mexico Electronic Adhesives Market

9.6. Rest of The World Electronic Adhesives Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. 3M company

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Alent PLC

10.2.3. BASF SE

10.2.4. H.B. Fuller Company

10.2.5. Henkel AG & Co.

10.2.6. Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.2.7. Dow Chemicals Company

10.2.8. Kyocera Chemical Corporation

10.2.9. Lord Corporation

10.2.10. Masterbond

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ELECTRONIC ADHESIVES MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ELECTRONIC ADHESIVES MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL ELECTRONIC ADHESIVES MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/