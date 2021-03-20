Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 38.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nanoelectromechanical Systems are devices that integrates electrical and mechanical functionality on the nanoscale. The system is advanced miniaturized form of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), as it involves the integration of elements, sensors, electronics, pumps, or motors and actuators over a common silicon substrate on a nanoscale. The unique properties of Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) are high electrical strength, low mass, high mechanical resonance frequencies, potentially large quantum mechanical effects such as zero-point motion and a high surface-to-volume ratio useful for surface-based sensing mechanisms. The rising demand of high precision microscopes and the demand of the miniature electronic components due to various advantages boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period. The increasing corporate & government funding for life science and nanotechnology research has enhanced the growth of this market over the forecast period. The rising technology advancements in nanocomponents and nanomaterials will boost the growth of global Nanoelectromechanical Systems market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Nanoelectromechanical Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as technology advancements in nanocomponents and nanomaterials and increasing R&D in the field of nano electricity would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nanoelectromechanical Systems Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Inframat Advanced Materials Llc

Nanoshell Llc

Sun Innovations, Inc.

Cnano Technology Ltd

Nanocyl

Showa Denko K.K.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Asylum Research Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Applied Nanotools Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Fabrication Technologies

Future/Promising Nanoelectromechanical Systems Technologies

By Application:

Tools & Equipment

Sensing & Controls

Solid State Electronics

High Potential

By Product:

Nano-Tweezers

Nano-Cantilevers

Nano-Switches

Nano-Accelerometers

Nano-Fluidic Modules

By Component:

Nanotubes

Nanowires

Nanofilms

Nanobelts

By Materials:

Nano-Metals

Nano-Semiconductors

Nano-Insulators

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

