Global Contrast Media Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Contrast Media market is valued approximately USD 4.82 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Contrast medium is also called as contrast agent. It is a substance that has favorable application in medical imagining, as it is used to increase the contrast structure or fluids within a body. Contrast medium is different from radiopharmaceuticals, those emit radiation by itself. It enhance the productivity and performance of X-rays, MRI and other medical imaging tools. Therefore, rise in demand for early diagnosis coupled with growing volume of computerized tomography (CT) and (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) MRI examinations are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Also, MRI and other tools are powerful diagnostic tools that provide detailed information about the structure and composition of tumors hence, use of contrast agent offers compartment-specific enhancement of tumors along with imaging of functional blood and interstitial volumes. Thus, increasing prevalence of cancer and CVDs fuels the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) 2018, over 17 million new cancer cases were registered in 2018. Thus, rise in cancer and detection of cancer through contrast media fuels market growth. Moreover, increasing research activity on contrast media across globe is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, side-effects and allergic reaction associated with contrast media deter the growth of market over upcoming years.
The regional analysis of global Contrast Media market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global contract media due to growing innovation in pharmaceutical industry in the region. However, Asia Pacific is fastest growing region in the global contrast media market due to rising investment in R&D and growing cancer cases fuels the growth of market in the region.
Market player included in this report are:
GE Healthcare
Bracco Imaging S.P.A
Bayer AG
Guerbet Group
Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
Daiichi Sankyo
Unijules Life Sciences
Sanochemia
Magnus Health
Taejoon Pharm
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Iodinated contrast media
Gadolinium-based Contrast media
Microbubble contrast media
Barium-based contrast media
By Modality:
X-Ray/CT
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Ultrasound
By Indication:
Cardiovascular Diseases
Cancer
Gastrointestinal Disorder
Others
By Route of Administration:
Intravascular Route
Oral route
Rectal Route
Others
By Application:
Radiology
Interventional radiology
Interventional cardiology
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Contrast Media Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Contrast Media Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Contrast Media Market, by Type,2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Contrast Media Market, by Modality,2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Contrast Media Market, by Indication, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Contrast Media Market, by Route of administration, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.6. Contrast Media Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Contrast Media Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Contrast Media Market Dynamics
3.1. Contrast Media Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Contrast Media Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Contrast Media Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Contrast Media Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Contrast Media Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Contrast Media Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Iodinated contrast media
5.4.2. Gadolinium-based Contrast media
5.4.3. Microbubble contrast media
5.4.4. Barium-based contrast media
Chapter 6. Global Contrast Media Market, by Modality
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Contrast Media Market by Modality, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Contrast Media Market Estimates & Forecasts by Modality 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Contrast Media Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. X-Ray/CT
6.4.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
6.4.3. Ultrasound
Chapter 7. Global Contrast Media Market, by Indication
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Contrast Media Market by Indication, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Contrast Media Market Estimates & Forecasts by Indication 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Contrast Media Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Cardiovascular Diseases
7.4.2. Cancer
7.4.3. Gastrointestinal Disorder
7.4.4. Others
Chapter 8. Global Contrast Media Market, by Route of Administration
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Contrast Media Market by Route of Administration, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Contrast Media Market Estimates & Forecasts by Route of Administration 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.4. Contrast Media Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Intravascular Route
8.4.2. Oral route
8.4.3. Rectal Route
8.4.4. Others
Chapter 9. Global Contrast Media Market, by Application
9.1. Market Snapshot
9.2. Global Contrast Media Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
9.3. Global Contrast Media Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.4. Contrast Media Market, Sub Segment Analysis
9.4.1. Radiology
9.4.2. Interventional radiology
9.4.3. Interventional cardiology
Chapter 10. Global Contrast Media Market, Regional Analysis
10.1. Contrast Media Market, Regional Market Snapshot
10.2. North America Contrast Media Market
10.2.1. U.S. Contrast Media Market
10.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.2. Modality breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.3. Indication breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.4. Route of administration estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.5. Application estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.2. Canada Contrast Media Market
10.3. Europe Contrast Media Market Snapshot
10.3.1. U.K. Contrast Media Market
10.3.2. Germany Contrast Media Market
10.3.3. Rest of Europe Contrast Media Market
10.4. Asia-Pacific Contrast Media Market Snapshot
10.4.1. China Contrast Media Market
10.4.2. India Contrast Media Market
10.4.3. Japan Contrast Media Market
10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Contrast Media Market
10.5. Latin America Contrast Media Market Snapshot
10.5.1. Brazil Contrast Media Market
10.5.2. Mexico Contrast Media Market
10.6. Rest of The World Contrast Media Market
Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence
11.1. Top Market Strategies
11.2. Company Profiles
11.2.1. GE Healthcare
11.2.1.1. Key Information
11.2.1.2. Overview
11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
11.2.1.4. Product Summary
11.2.1.5. Recent Developments
11.2.2. Bracco Imaging S.P.A
11.2.3. Bayer AG
11.2.4. Guerbet Group
11.2.5. Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
11.2.6. Daiichi Sankyo
11.2.7. Unijules Life Sciences
11.2.8. Sanochemia
11.2.9. Magnus Health
11.2.10. Taejoon Pharm
Chapter 12. Research Process
12.1. Research Process
12.1.1. Data Mining
12.1.2. Analysis
12.1.3. Market Estimation
12.1.4. Validation
12.1.5. Publishing
12.2. Research Attributes
