Global Contrast Media Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Contrast Media market is valued approximately USD 4.82 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Contrast medium is also called as contrast agent. It is a substance that has favorable application in medical imagining, as it is used to increase the contrast structure or fluids within a body. Contrast medium is different from radiopharmaceuticals, those emit radiation by itself. It enhance the productivity and performance of X-rays, MRI and other medical imaging tools. Therefore, rise in demand for early diagnosis coupled with growing volume of computerized tomography (CT) and (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) MRI examinations are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Also, MRI and other tools are powerful diagnostic tools that provide detailed information about the structure and composition of tumors hence, use of contrast agent offers compartment-specific enhancement of tumors along with imaging of functional blood and interstitial volumes. Thus, increasing prevalence of cancer and CVDs fuels the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) 2018, over 17 million new cancer cases were registered in 2018. Thus, rise in cancer and detection of cancer through contrast media fuels market growth. Moreover, increasing research activity on contrast media across globe is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, side-effects and allergic reaction associated with contrast media deter the growth of market over upcoming years.

The regional analysis of global Contrast Media market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global contract media due to growing innovation in pharmaceutical industry in the region. However, Asia Pacific is fastest growing region in the global contrast media market due to rising investment in R&D and growing cancer cases fuels the growth of market in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging S.P.A

Bayer AG

Guerbet Group

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Unijules Life Sciences

Sanochemia

Magnus Health

Taejoon Pharm

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Iodinated contrast media

Gadolinium-based Contrast media

Microbubble contrast media

Barium-based contrast media

By Modality:

X-Ray/CT

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

By Indication:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorder

Others

By Route of Administration:

Intravascular Route

Oral route

Rectal Route

Others

By Application:

Radiology

Interventional radiology

Interventional cardiology

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Contrast Media Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

