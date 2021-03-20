Global Dosing Systems Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Dosing Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 5.05 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. A dosing system is a small positive displacement pump, which is designed to pumps a very precise rate of flow of chemical or substance into water, steam or gas flow. It works by drawing a measured amount of chemical into a chamber and then injecting this volume into pipe or tank being dosed. The machine is usually powered by electric motor or air actuator. These pumps have a wide range of applications in various industries like water treatment, industrial manufacturing, medical, agriculture and food processing as the high performance, speed, reliability and efficiency of the dosing systems enhance the market revenue. Further, escalating importance towards water and wastewater treatment by national governments and enhanced production from pharmaceuticals and chemical processing industries has led the adoption of Dosing Systems across the forecast period. Also, with the increasing awareness of energy efficient systems and rapid industrialization is expected to fuel the demand for Dosing Systems. However, the high prices of raw materials and growing number of coal bed methane reserves hinder the market growth.
ALSO READ :https://declara.com/content/4b83b622-366b-4d4b-9041-0dc5b0d85a49
The regional analysis of global Dosing Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to dominating presence of manufacturing facilities like chemical, food & beverage, paper & pulp and pharmaceutical industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing government expenditure in addition to rising consumer awareness would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dosing Systems market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
IDEX Corp. (U.S.)
Grundfos GmbH (Denmark)
Seko S.p.A (Italy)
SPX Corp. (U.S.)
Prominent GmbH (Germany)
Blue-White Industries
EMEC s.r.l.
Netzsch Pumpen System GmbH
Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
Lewa GmbH
ALSO READ :https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/02/19/191955
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Pump Type:
Diaphragm
Piston
Others
By Application:
Water and Wastewater Treatment
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Chemical Processes
Food & Beverages
Paper & Pulp
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894481/0/en/Portable-Air-Purifier-Market-to-Gain-Mileage-with-7-35-CAGR-During-the-Forecast-Period-2019-to-2025-Portable-Air-Purifier-Industry-Forecast-by-Type-Application-and-Region.html
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Dosing Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investor
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Dosing Systems Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Dosing Systems Market, by Pump Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Dosing Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Dosing Systems Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Dosing Systems Market Dynamics
3.1. Dosing Systems Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Dosing Systems Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Dosing Systems Market, by Pump Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Dosing Systems Market by Pump Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Dosing Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Pump Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Dosing Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Diaphragm
5.4.2. Piston
5.4.3. Others
Chapter 6. Global Dosing Systems Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Dosing Systems Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Dosing Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Dosing Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment
6.4.2. Oil & Gas
6.4.3. Pharmaceuticals
6.4.4. Chemical Processes
6.4.5. Food & Beverages
6.4.6. Paper & Pulp
6.4.7. Others
Chapter 7. Global Dosing Systems Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Dosing Systems Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Dosing Systems Market
7.2.1. U.S. Dosing Systems Market
7.2.1.1. Pump Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.2. Canada Dosing Systems Market
7.3. Europe Dosing Systems Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Dosing Systems Market
7.3.2. Germany Dosing Systems Market
7.3.3. Rest of Europe Dosing Systems Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific Dosing Systems Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China Dosing Systems Market
7.4.2. India Dosing Systems Market
7.4.3. Japan Dosing Systems Market
7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Dosing Systems Market
7.5. Latin America Dosing Systems Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil Dosing Systems Market
7.5.2. Mexico Dosing Systems Market
7.6. Rest of The World Dosing Systems Market
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Top Market Strategies
8.2. Company Profiles
8.2.1. IDEX Corp. (U.S.)
8.2.1.1. Key Information
8.2.1.2. Overview
8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2.1.4. Product Summary
8.2.1.5. Recent Developments
8.2.2. Grundfos GmbH (Denmark)
8.2.3. Seko S.p.A (Italy)
8.2.4. SPX Corp. (U.S.)
8.2.5. Prominent GmbH (Germany)
8.2.6. Nlue-White Industries
8.2.7. EMEC s.r.l.
8.2.8. Netzsch Pumpen System GmbH
8.2.9. Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
8.2.10. Lewa GmbH
Chapter 9. Research Process
9.1. Research Process
9.1.1. Data Mining
9.1.2. Analysis
9.1.3. Market Estimation
9.1.4. Validation
9.1.5. Publishing
9.2. Research Attributes
9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET
TABLE 1. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET
TABLE 2. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE
TABLE 3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
TABLE 4. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED
TABLE 5. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 6. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PUMP TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 7. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 8. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 9. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 10. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 11. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 12. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 13. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 14. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 15. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 16. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 17. GLOBAL DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 18. U.S. DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 19. U.S. DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 20. U.S. DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 21. CANADA DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 22. CANADA DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 23. CANADA DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 24. UK DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 25. UK DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 26. UK DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 27. GERMANY DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 28. GERMANY DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 29. GERMANY DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 30. ROE DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 31. ROE DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 32. ROE DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 33. CHINA DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 34. CHINA DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 35. CHINA DOSING SYSTEMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105