Global Polyetheramine Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Polyetheramine Market is valued approximately at USD 752.53 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Polyetheramines are the chemicals formed during the reaction between amino terminated polyether with polypropylene glycol . The chemical is used in the production of plastics, polyurea coatings, reaction injection modeling (RIM) and adhesives. These are also used as curing agents for epoxy resins to enhance the performance of fuels, concrete, and pesticides. Hence, the material is mainly used as performance enhancers of epoxy system which are used in industrial and decorative coatings and sports equipment. Further, the growth in the industries mainly wind energy industry, construction and building industry has led the adoption of Polyetheramine across the forecast period. Also, the versatility and unique physical properties of the chemical fuels the market growth. Although the poor response from ultraviolet–visible (UV/VIS) hinders the market growth. However, the growing importance of polyetheramine cured rubber like epoxy asphalt composites is a wide opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Polyetheramine market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing purchasing power and the demand from the end use industries specially the power & Energy, aerospace and automotive industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as expanding cement additives and acid neutralization industries in the region mainly China and India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Polyetheramine market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

LyondellBasell (Netherland)

INEOS (Switzerland)

Manali Petrochemicals Limited (India)

Wuxi Acryl Technology Co. Ltd.

Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

Clariant

Iro Surfactant Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Monoamine

Diamine

Triamine

By Application:

Epoxy Coatings

Polyurea

Adhesives & Sealants

Composites

Fuel Additives

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Polyetheramine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

