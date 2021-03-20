Global Rubber Additives Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Rubber Additives Market is valued approximately at USD 4.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Rubber Additives are the chemicals which are added to rubber polymers for their processing and synthesis. The addition of these additives enhances the structural and mechanical properties of rubber. Different types of rubber additives are adhesion promoters, chemical blowing agents, filters, antiozonants, processing aids and more. There are a wide range of industries which use rubber additives like construction, consumer goods, electrical insulation, and tire & tubing that has led the adoption of Rubber Additives across the forecast period. Also, the increasing demand for efficient and high-quality products that are used in the automobile industry boosts the demand for rubber additives. As per China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology the production of tires in 2017 increased 5.4 % from 2016 amounting to 926 million units which is approximately one third of the total globally . the radial tire production climbed 8.5% to 613 million units which includes 131 million truck and bus tires which were up by 8.2% and 482 million passenger car tires which were up 8.5%. Hence,the growing tire industry demonstrates a rapid growing rubber additives market.

The regional analysis of global Rubber Additives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing population and rising disposable incomes which leads to a booming automotive sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing sales of rubber tires and manufacturers presence would create lucrative growth prospects for the Rubber Additives market across Asia-Pacific region. As per company sources MRF Ltd the total income of the company as of March 2018 was USD 21.17 billion which is an increase of 11.22% as compared to its value of USD 19 billion in 2017. While Apollo Tyres Ltd witnessed a growth of 12% in net sales in 2018 amounting to USD 20.5 billion.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Arkema SA (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

King Industries Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd

Kemai Chemical

Sunsine

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Applications:

Tire

Non-Tire

By Type:

Antidegradants

Accelerators

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Rubber Additives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

