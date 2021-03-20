Global Ionic Liquid Market Size study, Application Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Ionic Liquid market is valued approximately USD 30.60 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.98% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Ionic Liquid is a salt that is found in liquid state. In other context, it is restricted to called as salt due to its melting point which is below some arbitrary temperature that is 100 °C (212 °F). The Ionic liquid is made up of ions and short-lived ion pairs and variously called as Liquid electronics, Ionic melts, Ionic fluid, Liquid salts etc. The ionic liquid has favorable properties in prospect of various applications in plastics, electrochemistry & batteries, process & operating field and in solvents. The Ionic liquid has low melting points of up to 100 degree Celsius where it turns from liquid to a gas. It also has high thermal stabilities that impacts in its more resistance to change in their chemical or physical properties. It has low viscosity of less than 100 cP. Thus, due to its commendable properties it has wide spectrum of application in gas transport and storage where instead of using pressure containers, gases can be dissolved into ionic liquids and easily removed when needed. The unique properties of Ionic liquid and development of newer application of ionic liquid are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, collaboration for commercialization of applications is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost associated with Ionic Liquid is hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Ionic Liquid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global Ionic Liquid market due to the presence of large number of refineries that provide major potential for use of Ionic Liquid. North America is the fastest growing region in the global Ionic Liquid market owing to the presence of government support in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Solvay S.A.

Merck KGAA

The Chemours Company

Proionic

Solvionic SA

Ionic Liquids Technologies Gmbh

Strem Chemicals Inc.

Coorstek Specialty Chemicals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Solvents & catalysts

Process & Operating fluids

Plastics

Electrochemistry & batteries

Bio-refineries

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Ionic Liquid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

