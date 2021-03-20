Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Polyamide (PA) is a plastic material utilized to design 3D objects. PA occurs both naturally and artificially Examples of naturally arising polyamides are proteins, such as silk and wool. Synthetically made polyamides can be produced via step-growth polymerization or solid-phase synthesis producing materials such as aramids, nylons and sodium poly(aspartate). The global 3D PA (Polyamide) market is on surging trend in the global scenario due to the surging utilization of 3D printing in production of highly customized products. For instance, the healthcare and aerospace & defense industry highly contributed in the market growth owing to the intensified usage of PA11 & PA12 using 3D printing technology for highly custom-made products such as aerodynamic, prosthetics parts using different compositions. Similarly, in automotive sector, automobile firms are using PA11 and PA12 for rapid prototyping as well as manufacturing of customized parts. Thus, growth in these end use industries are contributing towards market growth. Additionally, growing demand for bio-based specialty polyamide coupled with better performance of 3D PA as compared to conventional thermoplastics are key driving forces of market growth. Apart from this, increasing demand from end use industries for weight reduction is expected to create growth opportunity in the 3D PA market over the forecast period. However, high cost of material impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global 3D PA (Polyamide) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased adoption of 3D PA in end use industry coupled with high adoption rate of technologies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as presence of emerging economies coupled with growth in end use industries such as healthcare & automotive would create lucrative growth prospects for the 3D PA (Polyamide) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3D Systems

Stratasys, Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Arkema S.A.

EOS GmbH

CRP Group

Golden Plastics

Prodways

Ultimaker

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PA11

PA12

By End User:

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global 3D PA (Polyamide) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

