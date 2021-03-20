Global Pipeline Transportation Market Size study, by Solution Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Pipeline Transportation Market is valued approximately USD 11.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pipeline transportation is the mode of long-distance transport of gas (natural gas) or liquid (crude oil, water, gasoline) through a system of pipes. Pipelines can be used to carry natural gas to homes, jet fuel to airports and crude oil to refineries. Due to the volatile flammable nature of oil and natural gas, transportation has to be carried out as safely as possible. In this regard, pipelines transportation greatly minimizes the risk of explosion during transportation. Apart from this, pipelines can transport large amount of oil and gas more efficiently as compared to conventional shipments such as truck, rail or ships. Thus, surging demand for oil worldwide is one of the key driving forces of the market growth. According to the International Energy Agency, the global oil demand in the third quarter of 2019 grew by 1.1 million barrels a day representing more than double the 435,000 barrels a day in 2018. Moreover, as per the United States Energy Information Administration, the global demand for petroleum and other liquids is expected to grow from 98.11 million barrels per day in 2017 to 102.58 million barrels per day by 2020. This growth in the petroleum and oil demand worldwide is anticipated to increase the adoption of pipeline transportation. Further, increasing need for secure and reliable connectivity for transportation of liquid or gaseous products over long distance is further contributing towards market growth. Apart from this, increasing demand for oilfield communication is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory norms impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Pipeline Transportation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in the demand for oil and natural gas coupled with Increasing investments in pipeline infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as emerging economic growth and rising oil infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pipeline Transportation market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Alcatel-Lucent

Alstom

Emerson Electric Co.

ESRI

FMC Technologies

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Trimble Navigation Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Security Solutions

Automation and Control

Integrity and Tracking Solutions

Network Communication Solutions

Others

By Service:

consulting Service

Managed Service

Maintenance and Support Service

By Type:

Oil and Gas

Coal

Chemical

Water

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Pipeline Transportation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Pipeline Transportation Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Pipeline Transportation Market, by Solution, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Pipeline Transportation Market, by Service, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Pipeline Transportation Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Pipeline Transportation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Pipeline Transportation Market Dynamics

3.1. Pipeline Transportation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Pipeline Transportation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, by Solution

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Pipeline Transportation Market by Solution, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Pipeline Transportation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Pipeline Transportation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Security Solutions

5.4.2. Automation and Control

5.4.3. Integrity and Tracking Solutions

5.4.4. Network Communication Solutions

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, by Service

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Pipeline Transportation Market by Service, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Pipeline Transportation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Pipeline Transportation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. consulting Service

6.4.2. Managed Service

6.4.3. Maintenance and Support Service

Chapter 7. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, by Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Pipeline Transportation Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Pipeline Transportation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Pipeline Transportation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Oil and Gas

7.4.2. Coal

7.4.3. Chemical

7.4.4. Water

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Pipeline Transportation Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Pipeline Transportation Market

8.2.1. U.S. Pipeline Transportation Market

8.2.1.1. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Pipeline Transportation Market

8.3. Europe Pipeline Transportation Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Pipeline Transportation Market

8.3.2. Germany Pipeline Transportation Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Pipeline Transportation Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Transportation Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Pipeline Transportation Market

8.4.2. India Pipeline Transportation Market

8.4.3. Japan Pipeline Transportation Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Pipeline Transportation Market

8.5. Latin America Pipeline Transportation Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Pipeline Transportation Market

8.5.2. Mexico Pipeline Transportation Market

8.6. Rest of The World Pipeline Transportation Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. ABB

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Alcatel-Lucent

9.2.3. Alstom

9.2.4. Emerson Electric Co.

9.2.5. ESRI

9.2.6. FMC Technologies

9.2.7. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9.2.8. Schneider Electric

9.2.9. Siemens

9.2.10. Trimble Navigation Limited

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

