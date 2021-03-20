Global PTFE Membrane Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global PTFE Membrane Market is valued approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The polytetrafluoroethylene membrane (PTFE) is a filter media that is non- reactive and primarily utilized for numerous applications that have the contribution of bases, acids, other liquids, and solvents. PTFE is a class of thermoplastic polymer. It has wide range of applications in end use industries owing to its high tensile strength, self-lubricating properties, enhanced flexibility among others. PTFE membranes finds its application in oil & gas refineries for carbon dioxide recovery, hydrogen sulfide separation, gas dehydration and other. Growing demand for PTFE membrane from different end use industries such as from medical & pharmaceutical industry, wastewater management and other is key driving factor of the market growth. Apart from this, development of EPTFE membrane market is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of PTFE membrane impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global PTFE Membrane market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing oil & gas refineries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing demand from the medical & pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the PTFE Membrane market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Electric Company

Pall Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Merck Millipore Co.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Hyundai Micro Co., Ltd.

Layne Christensen Company

Markel Corporation

Sartorius AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hydrophobic

Hydrophilic

By Application:

Industrial Filtration

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Architecture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global PTFE Membrane Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. PTFE Membrane Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. PTFE Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. PTFE Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global PTFE Membrane Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global PTFE Membrane Market Dynamics

3.1. PTFE Membrane Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global PTFE Membrane Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global PTFE Membrane Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global PTFE Membrane Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global PTFE Membrane Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. PTFE Membrane Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hydrophobic

5.4.2. Hydrophilic

Chapter 6. Global PTFE Membrane Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global PTFE Membrane Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global PTFE Membrane Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. PTFE Membrane Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Industrial Filtration

6.4.2. Medical & Pharmaceutical

6.4.3. Textiles

6.4.4. Water & WasteWater Treatment

6.4.5. Architecture

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global PTFE Membrane Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. PTFE Membrane Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America PTFE Membrane Market

7.2.1. U.S. PTFE Membrane Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada PTFE Membrane Market

7.3. Europe PTFE Membrane Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. PTFE Membrane Market

7.3.2. Germany PTFE Membrane Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe PTFE Membrane Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific PTFE Membrane Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China PTFE Membrane Market

7.4.2. India PTFE Membrane Market

7.4.3. Japan PTFE Membrane Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific PTFE Membrane Market

7.5. Latin America PTFE Membrane Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil PTFE Membrane Market

7.5.2. Mexico PTFE Membrane Market

7.6. Rest of The World PTFE Membrane Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. General Electric Company

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Pall Corporation

8.2.3. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

8.2.4. Corning Inc.

8.2.5. Merck Millipore Co.

8.2.6. Donaldson Company, Inc.

8.2.7. Hyundai Micro Co., Ltd.

8.2.8. Layne Christensen Company

8.2.9. Markel Corporation

8.2.10. Sartorius AG

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

