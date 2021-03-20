Global Peracetic Acid Market Size study, by application Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Peracetic Acid Market is valued approximately USD 0.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Peracetic acid also known as Peroxyacetic acid, is an organic composite utilized for antimicrobial objectives. It is a colorless fluid with the specific acrid odor analytic of acetic acid. The compound is a mixture of two multipurpose combinations such as Acetic acid and Hydrogen Peroxide. It is produced industrially via autoxidation of acetaldehyde. The rapid growth in the population, changing lifestyles and eating habits of consumers are considered as prompting factors for the market growth. Moreover, Increasing Water Treatment Procedures is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. The increasing concerns for safety and enhancing fitness of the people has been one of the driving factors in the market. However, high costs and insufficient awareness among the people impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ :https://www.evernote.com/shard/s720/sh/d47e5152-b4d7-f81c-2bee-1f042d5b748b/1fdf1095372e7d625c361feb0a1d8a52

The regional analysis of global Peracetic Acid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the technological advancements and growing research and development in peracetic acid. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing economies, abundance of resources and availability of labor, rapid growing population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Peracetic Acid market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Seitz Gmbh

Belinka Perkemija

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Christeyns

Promox

Acuro Organics Limited

Stockmeier Group

Kersia Deutschland Gmbh

Novadan Aps

Sopura

ALSO READ :https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/02/19/201151

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By application:

Disinfectant

Sterilant

Sanitizer

Others

By Grade:

Solution grade

Distilled grade

By end-use industry:

Healthcare

Food & beverage

Water treatment

Pulp & paper

Others

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894470/0/en/Signal-Intelligence-Market-is-Grow-at-CAGR-of-5-32-by-Forecast-to-2023-Assets-to-MRFR.html

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Peracetic Acid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Peracetic Acid Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Peracetic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Peracetic Acid Market, by Grade, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Peracetic Acid Market, by end-use industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Peracetic Acid Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Peracetic Acid Market Dynamics

3.1. Peracetic Acid Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Peracetic Acid Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Peracetic Acid Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Peracetic Acid Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Peracetic Acid Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Peracetic Acid Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Disinfectant

5.4.2. Sterilant

5.4.3. Sanitizer

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Peracetic Acid Market, by Grade

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Peracetic Acid Market by Grade, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Peracetic Acid Market Estimates & Forecasts by Grade 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Peracetic Acid Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Solution grade

6.4.2. Distilled grade

Chapter 7. Global Peracetic Acid Market, by end-use industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Peracetic Acid Market by end-use industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Peracetic Acid Market Estimates & Forecasts by end-use industry 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Peracetic Acid Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Healthcare

7.4.2. Food & beverage

7.4.3. Water treatment

7.4.4. Pulp & paper

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Peracetic Acid Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Peracetic Acid Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Peracetic Acid Market

8.2.1. U.S. Peracetic Acid Market

8.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Grade breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-use industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Peracetic Acid Market

8.3. Europe Peracetic Acid Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Peracetic Acid Market

8.3.2. Germany Peracetic Acid Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Peracetic Acid Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Peracetic Acid Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Peracetic Acid Market

8.4.2. India Peracetic Acid Market

8.4.3. Japan Peracetic Acid Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Peracetic Acid Market

8.5. Latin America Peracetic Acid Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Peracetic Acid Market

8.5.2. Mexico Peracetic Acid Market

8.6. Rest of The World Peracetic Acid Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Seitz Gmbh

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Belinka Perkemija

9.2.3. Aditya Birla Chemicals

9.2.4. Christeyns

9.2.5. Promox

9.2.6. Acuro Organics Limited

9.2.7. Stockmeier Group

9.2.8. Kersia Deutschland Gmbh

9.2.9. Novadan Aps

9.2.10. Sopura

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL PERACETIC ACID MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL PERACETIC ACID MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL PERACETIC ACID MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL PERACETIC ACID MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL PERACETIC ACID MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL PERACETIC ACID MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY GRADE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/