Full-Service Restaurants in the Netherlands Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Full-service restaurants saw solid current value growth during most of the review period, before turning to significant decline in 2020. The arrival of COVID-19 in the country in March led the government to enforce the closure of consumer foodservice outlets for a number of weeks in order to help halt the spread of the virus, with further closures also seen at the end of the year due to a resurgence of cases. Even when outlets were allowed to open, there were restrictions on their operations in…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803633-full-service-restaurants-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Full-Service Restaurants in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Full-Service Restaurants, Full-Service Restaurants by Type, Independent Full-Service Restaurants.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/surgical-gloves-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-adult-foot-orthotics-insoles-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions lead to decline despite a better summer

Existing players in takeaway and home delivery perform well

Fall in tourist numbers reduces the share of the leader

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow return to growth for an expensive channel

Falling outlet numbers will hamper the return to growth

Casual dining to drive growth in North American and pizza full-service restaurants

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Full-Service Restaurants by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Full-Service Restaurants: % Foodservice Value 2016-2020

Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Full-Service Restaurants: % Foodservice Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Units/Outlets 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Foodservice Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Full-Service Res taurants by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: % Transaction Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/