Self-Service Cafeterias in the Netherlands Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

After several years of current value growth in the review period, the sales of self-service cafeterias plummeted in 2020, along with transaction volumes. COVID-19 led to outlet closures for some of the year, and operational restrictions when outlets were allowed to remain open. Chained self-service cafeterias saw static outlet numbers in 2020, whilst independent self-service cafeterias saw a decline. This had the knock-on impact of a better performance for chained self-service cafeterias in curr…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803659-self-service-cafeterias-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Self-Service Cafeterias in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-erp-software-for-apparel-management-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-02-10

Product coverage: Chained Self-Service Cafeterias, Independent Self-Service Cafeterias.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Self-Service Cafeterias market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-enteral-feeding-devices-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-enteral-feeding-pumps-enteral-feeding-tubes-administration-sets-enteral-syringes-and-other-by-age-group-adult-and-pediatrics-by-application-oncology-gastroenterology-neurology-diabetes-hypermetabolism-and-others-by-end–user-hospital-homecare-setting-and-ambulatory-care-settings-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chained players perform better, especially those within retail outlets

Share of home delivery rises strongly, although from a low base

La Place Restaurant extends its lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow return to the pre-pandemic level of sales

Higher growth expected for players connected to retail outlets

Continuous decline in the number of independent self-service cafeterias

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Self-Service Cafeterias: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Self-Service Cafeterias: % Foodservice Value 2016-2020

Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Self-Service Cafeterias: % Foodservice Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Self-Service Cafeterias: Units/Outlets 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: Foodservice Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Self-Service Cafeterias: % Units/Outlets Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: % Transaction Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: % Foodservice Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer foodservice

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Independent foodservice operations

What next for consumer foodservice?

MARKET DATA

Table 15 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2015-2020

Table 16 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2020

Table 18 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2020

Table 22 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Online/Offline Ordering: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 23 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 24 GBO Company Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2016-2020

Table 25 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2017-2020

Table 26 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: Units/Outlets 2020

Table 27 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/