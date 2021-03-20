Cafés/Bars in Mexico Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cafés/bars suffered significant declines across the channel in 2020 as a result of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown at the end of March. The dominant category of bars/pubs recorded the strongest declines which therefore impacted the overall channel’s performance; prior to the pandemic, bars/pubs had been recording impressive growth rates, particularly chained outlets, with many of these establishments attempting to diversify the experience that they offer to consumers, particularly as younge…

Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafés, Chained Cafés/Bars, Independent Cafés/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee and Tea Shops.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dominant bars/pubs suffers strongest declines in 2020 due to lockdown and restrictive operational environment

Cafés and specialist coffee shops better prepared to offer to-go options

Brands with established to-go options likely to survive reduced footfall during pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Overall outlook for cafés/bars is positive but channel is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of value sales until 2024, driven by bars/pubs

Postponed expansion plans likely to resume later into forecast period

Ongoing demand for home delivery likely to encourage more innovative options in a move away from mainstream delivery apps

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2016-2020

Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer foodservice

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Independent foodservice operations

What next for consumer foodservice?

MARKET DATA

Table 15 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2015-2020

Table 16 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2020

Table 18 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2020

Table 22 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Online/Offline Ordering: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

…continued

