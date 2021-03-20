Global Acrylic Acid Market Size study, by Derivative Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Acrylic Acid Market is valued approximately USD 11.96 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Acrylic Acid is an organic compound which is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid. It is a colorless liquid which has an acrid or tart smell. Acrylic Acid is used for numerous applications such as surface coatings, adhesives, paper treatment, textiles, baby diapers, super absorbent polymers, feminine hygiene products and detergents. Increasing demand of Acrylic Acid in emerging markets such as India and China are expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, growing applications of superabsorbent polymers is responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: In December 2017, LG Chem Ltd announced that the company will invest UDS 278.32 million on expanding its acrylic acid and superabsorbent polymer production capacity by the first half of 2019. Moreover, commercial production of bio-based acrylic acid, transition from vinyl acetate and PVA to acrylic emulsions and rise in usage of SAP in the developing economics is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, health hazards, environmental concerns few factors anticipated to hindering the growth of global Acrylic Acid market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Acrylic Acid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the rising demand for acrylic acid in emerging markets and rising requirements of surface coatings and diaper application segments would create lucrative growth opportunities for the Acrylic Acid market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries

The DOW Chemical Company

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

PJSC Sibur Holding

Sasol Ltd.

Hexion Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Derivative:

Acrylic Acid Derivatives

Other Derivatives

By Application:

Acrylic Esters

Acrylic Polymers and Other Derivatives

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Acrylic Acid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

