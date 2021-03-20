Global Alpha Olefin Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Alpha Olefin Market is valued approximately USD 10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Alpha olefin is organic compound consists of alkenes or olefins. These organic compounds are used in a broad range of chemical applications such as polyethylene, synthetic lubricants, detergent alcohols and others. Apart from this, alpha olefins are also used in the synthetic fatty acids, tanning oils, oxo alcohols, alkylated aromatics, epoxides, alpha olefins sulfonates.

Alpha olefins are utilized in the production of polyethylene. Thus, alpha olefins demand is growing by end use industries such as plastic and automotive. Therefore, rising demand from the plastics industry for polyethylene manufacturing is likely to propel the market for alpha olefins. Growth of end-use industries and increasing demand for pao-based synthetic lubricants are key driving forces of market growth. Furthermore, growing research and development for the development of alpha olefins is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, volatile raw material prices impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Alpha Olefin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to vast and varied industrial base coupled with expansion of oil & gas and petrochemical infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising demand from end use industries such as building, and construction would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alpha Olefin market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Royal Dutch Shell

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Ineos Group Limited

Sabic

Sasol Limited

Evonik Industries AG

The DOW Chemical Company

Exxonmobil

Qatar Chemical Company

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

Others

By Application:

Polyolefin Comonomers

Surfactants and Intermediates

Lubricants

Fine Chemicals

Plasticizers

Oil Field Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Alpha Olefin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

