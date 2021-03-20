BCD Power IC Market in Thailand – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Power management integrated circuits (power management ICs or PMICs or PMU as unit) are integrated circuits for power management. Although PMIC refers to a wide range of chips (or modules in system-on-a-chip devices), most include several DC/DC converters or their control part. A PMIC is often included in battery-operated devices such as mobile phones and portable media players to decrease the amount of space required.

Also Read :https://jacksonemma948.tumblr.com/post/644530423787028480/optical-imaging-market-growth-opportunities-with

BCD (BIPOLAR-CMOS-DMOS) is a key technology for power ICs. ST invented this technology—revolutionary at the time–in the mid-eighties and has continually developed it ever since. BCD is a family of silicon processes, each of which combines the strengths of three different process technologies onto a single chip: Bipolar for precise analog functions, CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) for digital design and DMOS (Double Diffused Metal Oxide Semiconductor) for power and high-voltage elements.

This combination of technologies brings many advantages: Improved reliability, reduced electromagnetic interference and smaller chip area. BCD has been widely adopted and continuously improved to address a broad range of products and applications in the fields of power management, analog data acquisition and power actuators.

This report focuses on the BCD Power IC in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of BCD Power IC in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand BCD Power IC Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand BCD Power IC Market 2019 (%)

The global BCD Power IC market was valued at 1192.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1602.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. While the BCD Power IC market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on BCD Power IC businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of BCD Power IC in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on BCD Power IC market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand BCD Power IC Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand BCD Power IC Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

High-Voltage BCD

High-Density BCD

Also Read :https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/event-management-software-market-set-to-show-a-considerable-growth-by-2023

Thailand BCD Power IC Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand BCD Power IC Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Control System

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total BCD Power IC Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total BCD Power IC Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Infineon

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors

Jazz Semiconductor

Vishay

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digital-process-automation-market-driven-by-the-rapid-technological-advances-know-covid-19-analysis-top-companies–oracle-ibm-pegasystems-2021-01-18

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 BCD Power IC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand BCD Power IC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/