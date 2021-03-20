Global Reverse Transcriptase Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Normally, DNA is transcribed, or copied, to RNA and then translated to protein. Reverse transcriptase copies RNA back to DNA. Think of it as a car moving down a one-way street. Normally traffic only moves in one direction. But then, someone from out of town is driving the opposite way! Reverse transcriptase drives the opposite way in molecular processes in cells, converting RNA back to DNA.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Reverse Transcriptase in China, including the following market information:

China Reverse Transcriptase Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Reverse Transcriptase Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (L)

China Reverse Transcriptase Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (L)

Top Five Competitors in China Reverse Transcriptase Market 2019 (%)

The global Reverse Transcriptase market was valued at 306.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 353.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Reverse Transcriptase manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Reverse Transcriptase production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Reverse Transcriptase Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (L)

China Reverse Transcriptase Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

MMLV Reverse Transcriptase

AMV Reverse Transcriptase

China Reverse Transcriptase Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (L)

China Reverse Transcriptase Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

PCR

Sequencing

Cloning

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Reverse Transcriptase Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Reverse Transcriptase Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Reverse Transcriptase Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (L)

Total China Reverse Transcriptase Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Thermo Fisher

Promega

Roche

Bio-Rad

Takara Bio

Agilent

Qiagen

Fapon Biotech

Toyobo

Vazyme

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Reverse Transcriptase Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Reverse Transcriptase Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Reverse Transcriptase Overall Market Size

2.1 China Reverse Transcriptase Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Reverse Transcriptase Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Reverse Transcriptase Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Reverse Transcriptase Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Reverse Transcriptase Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Reverse Transcriptase Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

…continued

