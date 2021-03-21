Global Home Furnishings Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Home furnishings saw further healthy current value growth in 2019. This performance was fuelled by a dynamic housing market, which continued to stimulate demand for new home furnishings. Good access to credit and an overall improvement in their financial situation drove households to invest in the purchase of a new home or renovations to their existing property. This trend was particularly visible in terms of urban apartments. Current value growth was also supported by higher prices as a result…

Euromonitor International’s Home Furnishings in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Home Furnishings in Spain

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Healthy but slower value growth expected as housing market peaks

Design and energy-saving concerns boost the demand for LED lamps

Sofa beds meets space and versatility needs to post strong value growth

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Large players expand offer to tap into opportunities in growing category

Pikolin and Flex innovate to ward off growing challenge

Inditex develops omnichannel strategy to evolve Zara offer

…..Continued.

