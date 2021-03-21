Global Home Furnishings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Barbecues recorded strong growth in 2019, which is expected to continue over the forecast period. After the unusually hot summer in 2018, which had a negative effect on barbecue sales, 2019 brought strong growth for all types of barbecues, with charcoal being the most dynamic type. The majority of the categories in home furnishings are susceptible to changes in the housing market. In 2019, Sweden saw a decline in house completions compared to previous years, which effected home furnishings. Howe…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804674-home-furnishings-in-sweden

Euromonitor International’s Home Furnishings in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rail-mounted-gantry-crane-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-10

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Furnishings market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-process-safety-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Furnishings in Sweden

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Slowdown in housing affects home furnishings

Technology adds value to products

Sustainability tackled in different ways

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Sustainability an important factor for the leading players

Local feel important for consumers

Limited product offer holds back private label performance in home furnishings

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Furnishings by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home Furnishings by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Furnishings: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Furnishings: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Light Sources: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Distribution of Home Furnishings by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Furnishings by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home Furnishings by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/