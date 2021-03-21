Global Home Furnishings Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Indoor furniture will continue to dominate the home furnishing landscape, with continuous expansion of residential infrastructure, falling rental prices, and increasingly affordable living. Residents are set to upgrade their homes interior furniture, with World Expo 2020 expected to boost residential occupancy. This would directly translate into growth of home furnishing products, with the category set to see an improving performance over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International’s Home Furnishings in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Home Furnishings in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Residential infrastructure growth set to boost category’s performance

Promotions and bundling offers stimulate home furnishings category

E-commerce gains popularity due to convenience and high internet penetration

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

IKEA maintains lead with competitive pricing and luxury appeal

HomeWorks brand consolidates lead in outdoor furniture following promotional investment

Large expat consumer base results in demand for both domestic and international players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Furnishings by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home Furnishings by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Furnishings: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Furnishings: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Light Sources: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Distribution of Home Furnishings by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Furnishings by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home Furnishings by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

