Global Bearings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Bearings are used as a mechanical component to transfer the power and to move a certain part, and this is done by utilizing the small frictional force of the bearings, which makes them rotate easily (or move in one direction easily), all the while withstanding the force and weight load acting against them.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bearings in India, including the following market information:

India Bearings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in India Bearings Market 2019 (%)

The global Bearings market was valued at 55070 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 64040 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Bearings market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Bearings businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Bearings in India. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bearings market size in 2020 and the next few years in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Bearings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Bearings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ball Bearing

Roller Bearing

India Bearings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Bearings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive Industry

Industrial Machine

Aerospace Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bearings Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bearings Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SKF

Schaeffler

NSK

NTN

JTEKT

Timken

NMB Minebea

Rexnord

NACHI

LYC

RBC Bearings

ZWZ

C&U GROUP

Rothe Erde

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bearings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Bearings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Bearings Overall Market Size

2.1 China Bearings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Bearings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bearings Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Bearings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Bearings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Bearings Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 China Manufacturers Bearings Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bearings Players in China

3.6.1 List of China Tier 1 Bearings Companies

3.6.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bearings Companies

4 Sights by Product

….continued

