Global Lignin Sulfonate Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2021

Lignin Sulfonate or Lignosulfonate, is water-soluble anionic polyelectrolyte polymers: they are byproducts from the production of wood pulp using sulfite pulping. Lignosulfonate can be used in a variety of commercial, manufacturing, mining, drilling and engineering applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lignin Sulfonate in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Lignin Sulfonate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Lignin Sulfonate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand Lignin Sulfonate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Lignin Sulfonate Market 2019 (%)

The global Lignin Sulfonate market was valued at 757.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 884.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. While the Lignin Sulfonate market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lignin Sulfonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Lignin Sulfonate production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Lignin Sulfonate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Lignin Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Sodium Lignosulfonate

Calcium Lignosulfonate

Magnesium Lignosulfonate

Others

Thailand Lignin Sulfonate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Lignin Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Dispersant

Binder and Adhesive

Animal Feed Molasses Additive

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Lignin Sulfonate Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Lignin Sulfonate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Lignin Sulfonate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand Lignin Sulfonate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Borregaard LignoTech(NO)

KMT Polymers Ltd(TR)

MWV Specialty Chemicals(US)

Tembec(CA)

Domsjo Fabriker(SE)

Nippon Paper Industries(JP)

Flambeau River Papers(US)

3 S Chemicals(IN)

Dallas Group of America(US)

Pacific Dust Control(US)

Abelin Polymers(IN)

Cardinal Chemicals(CA)

Enaspol(CZ)

Weili Group(CN)

Wuhan East China Chemical(CN)

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical(CN)

Xinyi Feihuang Chemical(CN)

Yuansheng Chemical(CN)

Tianjin Yeats Chemical(CN)

Gaotang Huadong Muzhisu(CN)

Liaocheng Jinhui Chemical(CN)

Jinzhou Sihe(CN)

Huaweiyoubang Chemical(CN)

Environmenta Protection Technology(CN)

