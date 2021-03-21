Global Sportswear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

After years of weak growth, due to Brazil’s economic difficulties, the restrictions resulting from the pandemic caused the highest drop in sportswear consumption in history due to the vastly lower numbers of Brazilians practising physical exercise. Consequently, rising obesity is an important issue for public health, since this is one of the factors that may worsen as a consequence of COVID-19. Many gyms, for example, closed their activities, and with fewer occasions to practise sports activitie…
Euromonitor International’s Sportswear in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
.
Sportswear in Brazil
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 pandemic results in sedentary lifestyles and new obstacles to health
Increased purchases for in-home exercise do not compensate for losses
Comfort and functionality take the spotlight over fashionable styles
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Large retailers turning to IPOs and M&As indicates consolidation trend
Strong resumption of physical exercise expected for 2021 will drive sportswear in the next few years
E-commerce gains penetration due to convenience, better prices and consumers’ awareness
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Sportswear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Apparel and footwear suffers historic decline due to COVID-19 pandemic
Brazil among the world’s epicentres of COVID-19
Demand for social responsibility forces innovation
Mass introduction to e-commerce expected to gain traction
Optimism about the future tinged with concerns about intensified social inequality
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
FACE MASKS
Summary 1 ashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in the Americas – 2020
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
