Luxury Cars in Ukraine Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2018, the number of luxury cars sold in Ukraine should nearly reach the pre-crisis level seen in 2013. Consumer confidence is returning after the political and economic crises of 2014 and 2015, with the prices of luxury cars becoming comparatively stable again. This coupled with the postponed demand for luxury cars has contributed towards a healthy performance for the category in 2017 and 2018. Whilst sales of mass market cars have been significantly affected by the importing of old cars from…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Cars in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Luxury Transportation Approaches Pre-crisis Levels With Bright Future Predicted
Electric Cars Suffer From Underdeveloped Infrastructure
Suvs Remain Popular in Ukraine
Competitive Landscape
Longstanding Brands Remain Strong
Affordable Luxury Cars Benefit From Discounting
Super Premium Luxury Cars Still Niche
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2018-2023
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Luxury Goods Continues To Have A Small Consumer Base
Affordable Luxury Offers Preserve A Strong Appeal
Luxury Car Companies Lead Luxury Goods in Ukraine
Internet Retailing Grows in Spite of Fraud Concerns
Luxury Goods Performance Driven by the Pace of Economic Recovery
Market Indicators
Table 7 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2017
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2017
Table 13 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued
