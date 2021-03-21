Luxury Cars in Ukraine Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2018, the number of luxury cars sold in Ukraine should nearly reach the pre-crisis level seen in 2013. Consumer confidence is returning after the political and economic crises of 2014 and 2015, with the prices of luxury cars becoming comparatively stable again. This coupled with the postponed demand for luxury cars has contributed towards a healthy performance for the category in 2017 and 2018. Whilst sales of mass market cars have been significantly affected by the importing of old cars from…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Cars in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Luxury Transportation Approaches Pre-crisis Levels With Bright Future Predicted

Electric Cars Suffer From Underdeveloped Infrastructure

Suvs Remain Popular in Ukraine

Competitive Landscape

Longstanding Brands Remain Strong

Affordable Luxury Cars Benefit From Discounting

Super Premium Luxury Cars Still Niche

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Luxury Goods Continues To Have A Small Consumer Base

Affordable Luxury Offers Preserve A Strong Appeal

Luxury Car Companies Lead Luxury Goods in Ukraine

Internet Retailing Grows in Spite of Fraud Concerns

Luxury Goods Performance Driven by the Pace of Economic Recovery

Market Indicators

Table 7 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2017

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2017

Table 13 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

