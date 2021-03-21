Luxury Cars in the United Arab Emirates Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The recent introduction of a 5% VAT has had a negative impact on demand for big ticket items such as luxury cars, thus impacting demand in 2018. Price competition will remain intense as deals such as good finance options and free aftersales service increase the value of a package.

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Cars in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952611-luxury-cars-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Cars market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-unfractionated-heparin-market-growth-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ehr-software-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

New Vat Slows Luxury Cars Sales

Growing Focus on Aftersales Service

Environmental Awareness Impacting Demand

Competitive Landscape

Mercedes-benz Leads in Luxury Cars

Rising Demand for Asian Brands

Increased Focus on Domestic Production

Rising Competition Putting Pressure on Prices

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Unstable Performance for Luxury Goods in United Arab Emirates

Rising Demand for High Quality

Retailers Respond To Intense Competition

Internet Retailing Continues To Grow in Popularity

Luxury Goods Growth To Remain Limited

Market Indicators

Table 7 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2017

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2017

Table 13 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/