Internet Retailing in Uzbekistan Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The ongoing expansion of internet access and the improved efficiency of internet connections are set to play an important part in the development of internet retailing during the forecast period. The proportion of the Uzbekistani population using the internet is expected to increase by 17 percentage points between 2013 and 2018. Moreover, in January 2018, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev urged for at least a fourfold increase in internet speed in the country, as well as a significant reduction in th…

Euromonitor International’s Internet Retailing in Uzbekistan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics Internet Retailing, Consumer Health Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Homewares and Home Furnishings Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Internet Retailing, Pet Care Internet Retailing, Traditional Toys and Games Internet Retailing, Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Need for Improved Internet Access and Efficiency

Moves To Facilitate E-commerce Development

Obstacles To Development

Competitive Landscape

Moves Open Up Way for International Players

Arba.uz Leads Fragmented Channel

New Player in Town (and Beyond)

Channel Data

Table 1 Internet Retailing by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Internet Retailing by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Internet Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Internet Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Traditional Habits Persist, But Modern Formats Expand

Government Activity Influencing Retailing Environment

Conditions Becoming More Favourable for Internet Retailing

Anglesey Food Gains Lead

Positive Outlook

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

…continued

