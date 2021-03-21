Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2021

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) is a block copolymer who contains a hard segment of polyester and a soft segment of polyether; wherein the amorphous is formed from the soft segment of polyether and the uncrystallized polyester. Micro-crystals play a role as physical crosslinking points formed from the hard segment of the polyester. Thermoplastic polyester elastomer has the rubber elasticity and strength of engineering plastics. Soft segment gives it flexibility to make it like rubber; hard segment assigns the processing properties which makes it like plastic. Compared with rubber, it has a better processing performance and longer life; and the same high strength characteristics compared to plastic, while the flexibility and dynamic mechanical properties is better.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) in US, including the following market information:

US Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

US Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market 2019 (%)

The global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) market was valued at 1987.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2475.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Other

In 2018, injection molding grade accounted for a major share of 47% the global TPEE market.

US Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive Industry

Industrial Products

Consumer Products

Other

Automotive industry accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 47% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total US Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

DSM

Toyobo

Taiwan Changchun

Jiangyin Hetron

Celanese

SK Chemicals

LG Chem

SABIC

Mitsubishi Chemical

RadiciGroup

Eastman

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…continued

