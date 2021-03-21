Global Polishes in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

After seeing strong growth during most of the review period, in 2020 polishes turned to slow retail current value growth and retail volume decline. The main negative impact on sales of polishes in 2020 was COVID-19. By far the main contributor to sales is shoe polish, which is used by consumers who wear leather footwear for formal occasions, including in the office, to meetings, school and parties. Due to PSSB measures (large-scale social restrictions and social distancing) to try and stop the s…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051723-polishes-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Polishes in Indonesia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mango-butter-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rooftop-solar-photovoltaic-pv-installation-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Polishes in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Working from home and lack of socialising leads to volume decline

Changing format preference leads to price rises, maintaining value growth

Low sales in all other polishes categories

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume sales set to recover gradually as workers return to the office

Rising image-consciousness could have positive and negative impacts

Innovation in shoe polish, little interest in pushing sales in other categories

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/