Internet Retailing in Bolivia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In Bolivia, the percentage of people that have a debit card is close to 23%, whilst the estimated average of Latin America is 40%, according to information from the Credit Card Administrator (ATC). Given this opportunity, issuers and administrators of credit and debit cards are driving the growth in the number of cardholders by increasing banking programmes.

Euromonitor International’s Internet Retailing in Bolivia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051684-internet-retailing-in-bolivia

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics Internet Retailing, Consumer Health Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Homewares and Home Furnishings Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Internet Retailing, Pet Care Internet Retailing, Traditional Toys and Games Internet Retailing, Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hemodialyzer-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-10

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Internet Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-carbon-fiber-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Debit and Credit Card Issuers Boost Category’s Growth Through New Platform Releases

New Generations Show Higher Levels of Confidence Over Internet Purchases

Digital Breach Amongst Bolivians Still Affecting Internet Retailing Channel

Competitive Landscape

Multicenter Increases Its Retailing Market Share by Defining Internet Sales Strategies

Closure of State-owned Postal Company Affects Performance of Many Retailers

Consumers Prefer Foreign Websites for Greater Reliability

Channel Data

Table 1 Internet Retailing by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Internet Retailing by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Internet Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Internet Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Economic Stability Continues To Drive Growth in Retailing

Supermarkets Expanding Over Traditional Channel Coverage Areas

Direct Selling Shows Great Dynamism With Social Connotations

Illegal Market Affects Growth Potential of Several Retailing Channels

E-commerce Growing in Bolivia Despite Low Financial Card Penetration and Digital Divide

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 11 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 12 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 14 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/