Global Polishes in Sweden Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Polishes witnessed negative value growth in 2020, as Swedish consumers focused their attention on home care products with antibacterial properties. With the evident health threat from COVID-19, home care products with perceived hygiene benefits were considered as a priority and saw higher demand from Swedish consumers. However, polishes are not considered as essential either and remained outside consumers’ focus during the health threat, thus their sales were hindered by very much hygiene-focuse…

Euromonitor International’s Polishes in Sweden market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents:

Polishes in Sweden

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Polishes decrease in demand as not viewed as essential or antibacterial products in 2020

Substitutes and change in products negate the need for polishes in 2020

Henkel Norden AB is the leading player and private label growing, albeit from low a low base

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Metal and furniture polishes likely to see negative sales growth due to the substitution effect

Upkeep and maintenance set to drive demand for polishes over forecast period

More time spent at home likely to decrease demand for shoe polish

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

