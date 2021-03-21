Global Surface Care in Sweden Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Many quarantine, work-from-home, and furloughed employees wanted to keep active or occupied during 2020, which encouraged many Swedes to clean their homes more often. This trend resulted in boosting surface care retail value sales in 2020. However, there is also a movement towards traditional cleaning tips and methods that use home-made mixtures containing spirit vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. Modern grocery retailer chains such as Hemköp and Willys reported a strong retail value increase in s…

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Sweden market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents:

Surface Care in Sweden

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts sales of surface care as more work-from-home individuals spend more time cleaning but traditional cleaning methods also increase in 2020

Bottles with trigger spray closures increasing and product innovation moves towards sustainability and efficacy

Stable development in companies’ value share in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Well established market with mature product categories but likely to see some growth over the forecast period

Surface care sales set to increase as hygiene remains a priority over forecast period

Convenience to continue attracting consumers over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

