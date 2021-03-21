Global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market in US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Camouflage Ammunition is a self-defense smoke obscurant and non lethal device system externally mounted on armored vehicles that aims to camouflage armored vehicles, camouflage ammunition provides a self-screening smoke capability for armored vehicles for concealing maneuvers or vehicle activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 76mm Camouflage Ammunition in US, including the following market information:

US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market 2019 (%)

The global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition market was valued at 16 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 19 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 76mm Camouflage Ammunition manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 76mm Camouflage Ammunition production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Armored Vehicles Camouflage Ammunition

Type II

The annual production of armored vehicle camouflage Ammunition is 143,840 Units in 2019, which is expected to increase to 176,960 Units by 2019.

US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Camouflage Armored Vehicles

Application 2

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti

GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA

Hellenic Defence Systems

Rheinmetall

MERX

Oxley

Valhalla Turrets

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Overall Market Size

2.1 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Armored Vehicles Camouflage Ammunition

4.1.3

4.2 By Type – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Camouflage Armored Vehicles

5.1.3 Application 2

5.2 By Application – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.1 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview

6.1.3 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG Key News

6.2 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti

6.2.1 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti Corporate Summary

6.2.2 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti Business Overview

6.2.3 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti Key News

6.3 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA

6.3.1 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA Corporate Summary

6.3.2 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA Business Overview

6.3.3 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA Key News

6.4 Hellenic Defence Systems

6.4.1 Hellenic Defence Systems Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Hellenic Defence Systems Business Overview

6.4.3 Hellenic Defence Systems 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Hellenic Defence Systems Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Hellenic Defence Systems Key News

6.5 Rheinmetall

6.5.1 Rheinmetall Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Rheinmetall Business Overview

6.5.3 Rheinmetall 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Rheinmetall Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Rheinmetall Key News

6.6 MERX

6.6.1 MERX Corporate Summary

6.6.2 MERX Business Overview

6.6.3 MERX 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 MERX Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 MERX Key News

6.7 Oxley

6.6.1 Oxley Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Oxley Business Overview

6.6.3 Oxley 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Oxley Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Oxley Key News

6.8 Valhalla Turrets

6.8.1 Valhalla Turrets Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Valhalla Turrets Business Overview

6.8.3 Valhalla Turrets 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Valhalla Turrets Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Valhalla Turrets Key News

6.9 Diehl Defence

6.9.1 Diehl Defence Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Diehl Defence Business Overview

6.9.3 Diehl Defence 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Diehl Defence Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Diehl Defence Key News

7 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Export Market

7.3.2 US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

….. continued

