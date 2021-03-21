Modern Grocery Retailers in Bolivia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Most important supermarket chains are in a phase of sustained expansion supported by several factors; amongst these is Bolivia’s expanding per capita expenditure. Also important for the category is an increase in real estate development in new suburban areas that require the provision of complementary services. The construction sector nationwide grew by an average of 7.9% over the last seven years, according to a study conducted by the Economic Observatory of the Chamber of Construction of Santa…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051713-modern-grocery-retailers-in-bolivia

Euromonitor International’s Modern Grocery Retailers in Bolivia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Convenience Stores, Discounters, Forecourt Retailers, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sales-intelligence-software-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Modern Grocery Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-generator-in-data-center-professional-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Presence of Modern Grocery Retailers Is Strengthened Through Significant Growth in Outlets

Consumer Consciousness of Health and Wellbeing Drives Sales Growth

Supermarket Chains Strengthen Private Brands

Competitive Landscape

Supported by Broad Market Coverage, Hipermaxi Leads the Category

Consumers Yet To Embrace the Forecourt Retailers Format

Supermarkets Measure Consumption Patterns As A Profit Strategy

Channel Data

Table 1 Modern Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 2 Modern Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales in Modern Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales in Modern Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Modern Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 6 Modern Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 7 Modern Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 8 Modern Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 9 Modern Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 10 Modern Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 11 Modern Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023

Table 12 Modern Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Modern Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2018-2023

Table 14 Forecast Sales in Modern Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Modern Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Modern Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Economic Stability Continues To Drive Growth in Retailing

Supermarkets Expanding Over Traditional Channel Coverage Areas

Direct Selling Shows Great Dynamism With Social Connotations

Illegal Market Affects Growth Potential of Several Retailing Channels

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/