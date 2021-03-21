Global Mixed Retailers in Latvia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

During the review period, mixed retailers posted a decline in value sales, primarily due to the poor performance of the channel’s main player, Stockmann, with Elkor Trade and Tiger Shop also struggling. Due to growing competition from modern grocery retailers and e-commerce, partnered with the price-sensitive nature of Latvian consumers, department stores, which specialise in high-end products, witnessing a decline in sales. However, despite this negative trajectory, Debenhams spearheaded a retu…

Euromonitor International’s Mixed Retailers in Latvia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents:

Mixed Retailers in Latvia

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

After declining growth over the review period, mixed retailers is showing signs of recovery

Variety stores have opened the most doors, benefiting from lower unit prices, attracting low-income consumers

Department stores modernise to retain a consumer base, however shopping centres attract a growing number of consumers, through their doors

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Stockmann leads department stores, whereas Elkor registers the strongest value growth in 2019

Stockmann brings digital to the forefront of its business while offering a range of diverse brands to consumers

Studio Moderna expands its physical stores, as well as investing in e-commerce to remain competitive

….continued

