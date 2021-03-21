Direct Selling in Bolivia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Direct selling is one of the most dynamic retailing. According to data from the Bolivian Association of Direct Selling Companies (ASOEM), this sector contributes an estimated 1.4% to the GDP with its expected value growth in the double-digit range. This institution also state that around 261,000 people are dedicated to work in this activity, representing about 11% of the total economically active population; women comprise 80% of this sales force. The success of this business model is largely du…

Euromonitor International's Direct Selling in Bolivia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics Direct Selling, Consumer Health Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Homewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Direct Selling, Pet Care Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling, Video Games Hardware Direct Selling.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Women’s Need for A Flexible Income Source Favours Category Growth

Social Interaction Is Key To the Growing Success of Direct Selling in Bolivia

Cosmetics Products Drive Direct Selling Sales Growth, Supported by A Feminine Sales Force

Competitive Landscape

Corporación Belcorp De Bolivia and Yanbal Bolivia Account for Half of Total Value Sales, Supported by Strong Product Portfolios

Market Potential Attracts New Foreign Players

Consumer Health Player Strengthens Its Image Through the Presence of Influencers

Channel Data

Executive Summary

Economic Stability Continues To Drive Growth in Retailing

Supermarkets Expanding Over Traditional Channel Coverage Areas

Direct Selling Shows Great Dynamism With Social Connotations

Illegal Market Affects Growth Potential of Several Retailing Channels

E-commerce Growing in Bolivia Despite Low Financial Card Penetration and Digital Divide

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

