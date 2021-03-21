Global Traditional Grocery Retailers in Morocco Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Traditional grocery retailers registered a low performance in 2019. The changing lifestyles of households, the increase of buying behaviour, and the competition from modern retailing stores are some of the factors behind the decline of traditional grocery retailers. Furthermore, traditional grocery retailers often lack a point of difference, as most of the products sold are also available in modern retailing stores, where consumers can additionally find a wider range of local and international b…

Euromonitor International’s Traditional Grocery Retailers in Morocco report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Traditional Grocery Retailers in Morocco

March 2020

Traditional grocers are declining in Morocco, facing fierce competition from modern grocery retailers who have a wider array of products, and attractive discounts and deals

Holidays and themed events increase the sales performance of chocolate confectionery groups

Traditional grocers suffer from stagnant profit margins as consumers shopping behaviours change

Modern retailing stores compete fiercely with traditional grocery retailing stores

La Fonda retains positive growth, having acquired a loyal consumer base who appreciate its quality product and reliable customer service

Independent small grocers compete against established traditional grocery retailers

Table 1 Traditional Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Traditional Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Traditional Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales in Traditional Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Traditional Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 6 Traditional Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 Traditional Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Traditional Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales in Traditional Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Traditional Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Traditional Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Traditional Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2019-2024

