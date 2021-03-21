Mixed Retailers in Bolivia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Mixed retailing is a highly fragmented category in Bolivia in which no clear leader has been identified; instead, there are many specialised stores focussed on specific product types. The size of these stores varies from 50-2,500 square metres, which also shows the heterogeneity of this channel and the variation in sales volumes and sales averages per outlet. Compared to other retailing channels such as the modern and traditional grocery and other store-based specialist retailers, mixed retailer…

Euromonitor International’s Mixed Retailers in Bolivia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Department Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Mixed Retailers Carries Little Weight Amongst Other Store-based Retailers

Department Stores, Mass Merchandisers and Warehouse Clubs Underdeveloped Formats

Competitive Landscape

Variety Stores the Most Dynamic Category Amongst Mixed Retailers Due To Cultural Patterns of Consumption

Independent Low-cost Variety Store Formats Face Challenge of Subsistence

Casa Ideas and Multicenter Lead in Different Regions of the Country With Strong Focus on Seasonal Offers

Channel Data

Table 1 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 2 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 6 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 7 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023

Table 8 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 11 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2018-2023

Table 12 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Economic Stability Continues To Drive Growth in Retailing

Supermarkets Expanding Over Traditional Channel Coverage Areas

Direct Selling Shows Great Dynamism With Social Connotations

Illegal Market Affects Growth Potential of Several Retailing Channels

E-commerce Growing in Bolivia Despite Low Financial Card Penetration and Digital Divide

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

…continued

