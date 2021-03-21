Global Active Air Sampler Market in Southeast Asia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Air sampling is a critical function of any Quality Control (QC) laboratory associated with a Pharmaceutical, Biotech, or healthcare facility. In active monitoring, a microbial air sampler is used to force air into, or onto its collection medium over a specified period of time. The collected culture can then be incubated and analyzed

This report contains market size and forecasts of Active Air Sampler in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market 2019 (%)

The global Active Air Sampler market was valued at 95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 114.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Active Air Sampler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Active Air Sampler production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Portable Microbial Air Sampler

Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

The major types of active air sampler are portable microbial air sampler and desktop microbial air sampler. Portable microbial air sampler is the dominated type, which accounting for above 65% sales share in 2018..

Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Hospital & Clinic

In terms of the application of air samplers, the pharmaceutical industry is the most widely used, with a market share of 42.13% in 2018. In the other three applications, the market share is not much different, at around 19%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

MBV AG

Sartorius

Particle Measuring Systems

VWR

LightHouse

bioMerieux

Sarstedt

Bertin Technologies

Climet Instruments

Orum International

IUL

Aquqria srl

Qingdao Junray

Multitech Enviro Analytical

Emtek

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Active Air Sampler Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Active Air Sampler Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Active Air Sampler Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Active Air Sampler Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Air Sampler Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Active Air Sampler Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Air Sampler Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Portable Microbial Air Sampler

4.1.3 Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical

5.1.3 Food & Beverage

5.1.4 Hospital & Clinic

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 MBV AG

6.1.1 MBV AG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 MBV AG Business Overview

6.1.3 MBV AG Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 MBV AG Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 MBV AG Key News

6.2 Sartorius

6.2.1 Sartorius Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sartorius Business Overview

6.2.3 Sartorius Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sartorius Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sartorius Key News

6.3 Particle Measuring Systems

6.3.1 Particle Measuring Systems Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Particle Measuring Systems Business Overview

6.3.3 Particle Measuring Systems Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Particle Measuring Systems Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Particle Measuring Systems Key News

6.4 VWR

6.4.1 VWR Corporate Summary

6.4.2 VWR Business Overview

6.4.3 VWR Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 VWR Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 VWR Key News

6.5 LightHouse

6.5.1 LightHouse Corporate Summary

6.5.2 LightHouse Business Overview

6.5.3 LightHouse Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 LightHouse Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 LightHouse Key News

6.6 bioMerieux

6.6.1 bioMerieux Corporate Summary

6.6.2 bioMerieux Business Overview

6.6.3 bioMerieux Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 bioMerieux Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 bioMerieux Key News

6.7 Sarstedt

6.6.1 Sarstedt Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sarstedt Business Overview

6.6.3 Sarstedt Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sarstedt Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sarstedt Key News

6.8 Bertin Technologies

6.8.1 Bertin Technologies Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Bertin Technologies Business Overview

6.8.3 Bertin Technologies Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Bertin Technologies Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Bertin Technologies Key News

6.9 Climet Instruments

6.9.1 Climet Instruments Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Climet Instruments Business Overview

6.9.3 Climet Instruments Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Climet Instruments Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Climet Instruments Key News

6.10 Orum International

6.10.1 Orum International Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Orum International Business Overview

6.10.3 Orum International Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Orum International Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Orum International Key News

6.11 IUL

6.11.1 IUL Corporate Summary

6.11.2 IUL Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.11.3 IUL Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 IUL Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 IUL Key News

6.12 Aquqria srl

6.12.1 Aquqria srl Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Aquqria srl Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.12.3 Aquqria srl Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Aquqria srl Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Aquqria srl Key News

6.13 Qingdao Junray

6.13.1 Qingdao Junray Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Qingdao Junray Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.13.3 Qingdao Junray Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Qingdao Junray Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Qingdao Junray Key News

6.14 Multitech Enviro Analytical

6.14.1 Multitech Enviro Analytical Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Multitech Enviro Analytical Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.14.3 Multitech Enviro Analytical Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Multitech Enviro Analytical Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Multitech Enviro Analytical Key News

6.15 Emtek

6.15.1 Emtek Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Emtek Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.15.3 Emtek Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Emtek Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Emtek Key News

6.16 Tianjin Hengao

6.16.1 Tianjin Hengao Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Tianjin Hengao Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.16.3 Tianjin Hengao Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Tianjin Hengao Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Tianjin Hengao Key News

7 Active Air Sampler Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Active Air Sampler Production Capacity and Value in Southeast Asia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Active Air Sampler Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

7.2.1 Southeast Asia Key Local Active Air Sampler Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Southeast Asia Key Local Active Air Sampler Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Southeast Asia Key Local Active Air Sampler Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Active Air Sampler Production Sold in Southeast Asia and Sold Other Than Southeast Asia by Manufacturers

7.3 Active Air Sampler Export and Import in Southeast Asia

7.3.1 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Export Market

7.3.2 Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Southeast Asia Active Air Sampler Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Active Air Sampler Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Active Air Sampler Distributors and Sales Agents in Southeast Asia

10 Conclusion

