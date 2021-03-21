Global Dishwashing in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Dishwashing saw an enormous leap in its growth rates in both retail volume and current value terms in 2020. This was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Partly due to temporary outlet closures and partly due to fear of the virus, during the pandemic many consumers stayed at home instead of dining out. This led to more cooking at home and therefore more dishes to wash. Many parents who worked from home during the pandemic also had more time to cook meals at home from scratch. This resulted in the…

Dishwashing in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More consumption in the home leads to dynamic growth for dishwashing

Consumers in rural areas move from using laundry care to dishwashing products

COVID-19 leads to dynamism for e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Despite a year of exceptional growth in 2020, in 2021 sales are still set to rise

Upgrading from sabun colek to hand dishwashing, but not to automatic dishwashing

Upgrading and down-trading will lead to price rises

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

