Traditional Grocery Retailers in Bolivia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

One of the main success factors of the traditional stores channel in Bolivia is its degree of penetration achieved both in urban and rural regions. Unlike other retailing formats, this channel has the advantage of requiring lower levels of initial investment. This has allowed the establishment of small businesses in sectors of low population density, which are generally not regions of interest for supermarket chains and hypermarkets, due to low demographic concentrations and low-income levels.
Euromonitor International’s Traditional Grocery Retailers in Bolivia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Convenience of Store Location An Important Driver in Traditional Retailers’ Sales
Cultural Consumption Behaviours Still Favour Traditional Retailing
Illegal Retailing Market Affects Channel Sales
Competitive Landscape
Traditional Grocery Stores Remain the Most Relevant Amongst In-store Retailing Due To High Penetration Levels
Continuous Promotional Offers in the Modern Channel Constitute A Potential Threat for Growth
A Desire for Self-employment Continues To Motivate Small Business Owners in Grocery Retailing
Channel Data
Executive Summary
Economic Stability Continues To Drive Growth in Retailing
Supermarkets Expanding Over Traditional Channel Coverage Areas
Direct Selling Shows Great Dynamism With Social Connotations
Illegal Market Affects Growth Potential of Several Retailing Channels
E-commerce Growing in Bolivia Despite Low Financial Card Penetration and Digital Divide
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
…continued
