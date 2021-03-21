Global Home Insecticides in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

In 2020, home insecticides saw a similar performance to that in the previous year, with just a marginally slower retail volume growth rate and more dynamic current value growth due to stronger price rises. The COVID-19 pandemic only had a limited impact on the performance of home insecticides in the country. However, with Indonesia having the second largest number of cases of dengue fever globally, consumers in the country are heavy users of home insecticides, and this did not change in 2020. Th…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052189-home-insecticides-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Home Insecticides in Indonesia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-engine-filter-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-11

Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-di-methyl-ether-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Home Insecticides in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited impact from COVID-19, as these are considered essential products

Lower-income consumers buy smaller pack sizes to reduce the cost per purchase

The move from insecticide coils to spray/aerosol insecticides continues

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising rate of volume growth due to population growth

Consumer price-consciousness will lead players to operate a discounting strategy

Electric and spray/aerosol insecticides set to drive growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Spray/Aerosol Insecticides by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/