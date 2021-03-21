Global Home Insecticides in Sweden Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

The COVID-19 pandemic had no direct impact on retail value sales of home insecticides in Sweden during 2020. Home insecticides are a distress product, considered necessary and essential when there is a high incidence of insects. Thus, Swedish consumers would buy this product even in times of uncertainty. Although home insecticides saw a slight decrease in retail value sales during the year, there was a minor boost in sales during Sweden’s 2020 summer as households chose to holiday at home rather…
Euromonitor International’s Home Insecticides in Sweden market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents:
Home Insecticides in Sweden
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 has little effect on sales as category is deemed essential in 2020
Environmental concerns affect consumers’ choices in 2020
SC Johnson Sweden AB leading the way, while SBM Life Science AB steadily growing and leading brand in electric insecticides stops production
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health and environmental concerns continues to impede the category over the forecast period
DIY alternatives set to challenge sales of home insecticides over the forecast period
Consumers likely to favour multi-functional products over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Spray/Aerosol Insecticides by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
