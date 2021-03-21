Global Home Insecticides in Sweden Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

The COVID-19 pandemic had no direct impact on retail value sales of home insecticides in Sweden during 2020. Home insecticides are a distress product, considered necessary and essential when there is a high incidence of insects. Thus, Swedish consumers would buy this product even in times of uncertainty. Although home insecticides saw a slight decrease in retail value sales during the year, there was a minor boost in sales during Sweden’s 2020 summer as households chose to holiday at home rather…

Euromonitor International’s Home Insecticides in Sweden market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

