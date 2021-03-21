Global Solar Street Lights Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Street Lights in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Solar Street Lights Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Solar Street Lights Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Solar Street Lights Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Solar Street Lights Market 2019

(%)

The global Solar Street Lights market was valued at 4214.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7701.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. While the Solar Street Lights market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solar Street Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Solar Street Lights production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Solar Street Lights Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Solar Street Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Standalone

Grid Connected

South Korea Solar Street Lights Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Solar Street Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Municipal Infrastructure

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Solar Street Lights Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Solar Street Lights Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Solar Street Lights Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Solar Street Lights Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Philips

Tata Power Solar Systems

Bisol

Leadsun

Su-Kam Power Systems

Urja Global

Solar Electric Power (SEPCO)

Jiawei

Yingli Solar

King-sun

BYD

