Global Active Air Sampler Market in US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Air sampling is a critical function of any Quality Control (QC) laboratory associated with a Pharmaceutical, Biotech, or healthcare facility. In active monitoring, a microbial air sampler is used to force air into, or onto its collection medium over a specified period of time. The collected culture can then be incubated and analyzed

This report contains market size and forecasts of Active Air Sampler in US, including the following market information:

US Active Air Sampler Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Active Air Sampler Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

US Active Air Sampler Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Active Air Sampler Market 2019 (%)

The global Active Air Sampler market was valued at 95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 114.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Active Air Sampler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Active Air Sampler production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Active Air Sampler Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Active Air Sampler Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Portable Microbial Air Sampler

Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

The major types of active air sampler are portable microbial air sampler and desktop microbial air sampler. Portable microbial air sampler is the dominated type, which accounting for above 65% sales share in 2018..

US Active Air Sampler Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Active Air Sampler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Hospital & Clinic

In terms of the application of air samplers, the pharmaceutical industry is the most widely used, with a market share of 42.13% in 2018. In the other three applications, the market share is not much different, at around 19%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

MBV AG

Sartorius

Particle Measuring Systems

VWR

LightHouse

bioMerieux

Sarstedt

Bertin Technologies

Climet Instruments

Orum International

IUL

Aquqria srl

Qingdao Junray

Multitech Enviro Analytical

Emtek

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Active Air Sampler Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Active Air Sampler Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Active Air Sampler Overall Market Size

2.1 US Active Air Sampler Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Active Air Sampler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Active Air Sampler Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Active Air Sampler Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Active Air Sampler Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Active Air Sampler Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Active Air Sampler Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Active Air Sampler Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Active Air Sampler Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Active Air Sampler Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Air Sampler Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Active Air Sampler Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Air Sampler Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Active Air Sampler Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Portable Microbial Air Sampler

4.1.3 Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

4.2 By Type – US Active Air Sampler Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Active Air Sampler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Active Air Sampler Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Active Air Sampler Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Active Air Sampler Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Active Air Sampler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Active Air Sampler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Active Air Sampler Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical

5.1.3 Food & Beverage

5.1.4 Hospital & Clinic

5.2 By Application – US Active Air Sampler Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Active Air Sampler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Active Air Sampler Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Active Air Sampler Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Active Air Sampler Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Active Air Sampler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Active Air Sampler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 MBV AG

6.1.1 MBV AG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 MBV AG Business Overview

6.1.3 MBV AG Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 MBV AG Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 MBV AG Key News

6.2 Sartorius

6.2.1 Sartorius Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sartorius Business Overview

6.2.3 Sartorius Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sartorius Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sartorius Key News

6.3 Particle Measuring Systems

6.3.1 Particle Measuring Systems Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Particle Measuring Systems Business Overview

6.3.3 Particle Measuring Systems Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Particle Measuring Systems Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Particle Measuring Systems Key News

6.4 VWR

6.4.1 VWR Corporate Summary

6.4.2 VWR Business Overview

6.4.3 VWR Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 VWR Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 VWR Key News

6.5 LightHouse

6.5.1 LightHouse Corporate Summary

6.5.2 LightHouse Business Overview

6.5.3 LightHouse Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 LightHouse Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 LightHouse Key News

6.6 bioMerieux

6.6.1 bioMerieux Corporate Summary

6.6.2 bioMerieux Business Overview

6.6.3 bioMerieux Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 bioMerieux Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 bioMerieux Key News

6.7 Sarstedt

6.6.1 Sarstedt Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sarstedt Business Overview

6.6.3 Sarstedt Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sarstedt Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sarstedt Key News

6.8 Bertin Technologies

6.8.1 Bertin Technologies Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Bertin Technologies Business Overview

6.8.3 Bertin Technologies Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Bertin Technologies Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Bertin Technologies Key News

6.9 Climet Instruments

6.9.1 Climet Instruments Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Climet Instruments Business Overview

6.9.3 Climet Instruments Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Climet Instruments Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Climet Instruments Key News

6.10 Orum International

6.10.1 Orum International Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Orum International Business Overview

6.10.3 Orum International Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Orum International Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Orum International Key News

6.11 IUL

6.11.1 IUL Corporate Summary

6.11.2 IUL Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.11.3 IUL Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 IUL Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.11.5 IUL Key News

6.12 Aquqria srl

